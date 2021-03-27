Sign up
Photo 455
There was an old woman who lived in a shoe...
Nursery rhymes in nature. I found a clump of lichens and stuck it on this old root I found, sat back and saw an old shoe. =)
27th March 2021
27th Mar 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
455
Tags
root
,
springtime
,
lichens
,
old-shoe
Diana
ace
Love this Mags, great find and capture.
March 26th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Yes this really does look like an old shoe. Fabulous capture.
March 26th, 2021
