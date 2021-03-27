Previous
There was an old woman who lived in a shoe... by marlboromaam
Photo 455

There was an old woman who lived in a shoe...

Nursery rhymes in nature. I found a clump of lichens and stuck it on this old root I found, sat back and saw an old shoe. =)
27th March 2021 27th Mar 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

Photo Details

Diana ace
Love this Mags, great find and capture.
March 26th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Yes this really does look like an old shoe. Fabulous capture.
March 26th, 2021  
