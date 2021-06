I have just as much love for the wild grasses as I do the wildflowers. This is commonly known as Elegant Hairgrass or Annual Silver Hairgrass. It's a non-native from Europe and documented growing wild all over the Carolinas and Georgia. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1881 Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/extra-stuff/2012-06-11