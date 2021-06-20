Sign up
Sweet gum trees...
Their leaves are unmistakable and they are becoming more popular over pines for lumber in South Carolina. Interesting article on sweet gum tree uses here -
https://growitbuildit.com/sweet-gum-tree-uses-liquidambar-styraciflua/
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/extra-stuff/2012-06-20
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
Tags
trees
,
woods
,
sweet-gum-trees
,
late-spring
,
junetrees21
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and wonderful greens.
June 19th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana!
June 19th, 2021
