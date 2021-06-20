Previous
Sweet gum trees... by marlboromaam
Photo 540

Sweet gum trees...

Their leaves are unmistakable and they are becoming more popular over pines for lumber in South Carolina. Interesting article on sweet gum tree uses here - https://growitbuildit.com/sweet-gum-tree-uses-liquidambar-styraciflua/

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/extra-stuff/2012-06-20
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

Diana ace
Beautiful shot and wonderful greens.
June 19th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana!
June 19th, 2021  
