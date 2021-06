Painted bumble on the nandina buds...

It was a carpenter bumble bee too. Interesting tidbit about carpenter bumbles - they will circumvent the usual plant-pollinator relationship and "cheat" by entering a flower from the outside to steal nectar, thus avoiding pollination or contact with the anthers, in addition to eating wood. More info here - https://www.rescue.com/latest-buzz/helpful-hints/how-to-tell-a-carpenter-bee-from-a-bumble-bee/ and here - https://ucanr.edu/blogs/blogcore/postdetail.cfm?postnum=10321