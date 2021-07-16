Sign up
Photo 566
Fairy rings and other things...
A little fun with an ICM shot and Photoshop layers with fantasy brushes. It could make a nice NOT-FOR-PEOPLE magazine cover. Would still like to see some more entries for the challenge. Put your imagination out there! Link with info is here -
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45205/not-for-people-magazine-cover-challenge
Tag is nfpmag-1
Fairy tales can come true
It can happen to you
If you're young at heart
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/extra-stuff/2012-07-16
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
time
,
light
,
trees
,
woods
,
summer
,
fairies
,
fantasy
,
icm
,
photoshop-layers
,
photoshop-brushes
