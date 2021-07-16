Previous
Fairy rings and other things... by marlboromaam
A little fun with an ICM shot and Photoshop layers with fantasy brushes. It could make a nice NOT-FOR-PEOPLE magazine cover. Would still like to see some more entries for the challenge. Put your imagination out there! Link with info is here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45205/not-for-people-magazine-cover-challenge Tag is nfpmag-1

Fairy tales can come true
It can happen to you
If you're young at heart

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/extra-stuff/2012-07-16
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

