Photo 572
Rotten and rusty...
Rotten wood and rusty wrought iron, this old bench will go to the dump soon. Might as well capture it every way I can now.
Image was rendered in Pixel Bender with Photoshop texture added.
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/extra-stuff/2012-07-22
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
1
0
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
2673
photos
124
followers
128
following
156% complete
565
566
567
568
569
570
571
572
805
806
468
571
314
469
572
315
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Extras and Experiments
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Taken
3rd July 2021 5:01pm
Tags
weeds
,
summertime
,
pixel-bender
,
photoshop-texture
,
tall-green-grass
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and processing, wish I could hear the stories that bench has to tell.
July 21st, 2021
