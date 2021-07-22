Previous
Next
Rotten and rusty... by marlboromaam
Photo 572

Rotten and rusty...

Rotten wood and rusty wrought iron, this old bench will go to the dump soon. Might as well capture it every way I can now.

Image was rendered in Pixel Bender with Photoshop texture added.

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/extra-stuff/2012-07-22
22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
156% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous shot and processing, wish I could hear the stories that bench has to tell.
July 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise