Fluffy, fuzzy, and puffy... by marlboromaam
Photo 591

Fluffy, fuzzy, and puffy...

Like little tan powder puffs about the size of a dime. Southern horseweed or Erigeron pusillus - whatever you prefer to call it. Previous shots here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/tags/horseweed

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/extra-stuff/2012-08-10
10th August 2021 10th Aug 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

ace
@marlboromaam
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely especially on black.
August 9th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and fuzzy looking.
August 9th, 2021  
Lin ace
wonderful dof
August 9th, 2021  
