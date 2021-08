For the Darkroom bracelets theme. These bracelets were all the rage with the teens a few years ago. I still have lots of pieces I made. Called 'soft jewelry' including necklaces, earrings and bracelets - even for the ankles. I displayed them around my grandmothers old handmade wooden rolling pin for this shot.Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/extra-stuff/2012-08-12