Southern horseweed... by marlboromaam
Photo 597

Southern horseweed...

Erigeron pusillus - these are its blooms and its seeds. Still no mantis making a home in these tall ones.

Thunderstorms expected this afternoon. Uploading now in case of power outage.

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/extra-stuff/2012-08-16
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

Sally Ings ace
They are all fluffy. Makes me want to reach out and touch them
August 15th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely shades of green and seed heads.
August 15th, 2021  
