Photo 597
Southern horseweed...
Erigeron pusillus - these are its blooms and its seeds. Still no mantis making a home in these tall ones.
Thunderstorms expected this afternoon. Uploading now in case of power outage.
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/extra-stuff/2012-08-16
16th August 2021
16th Aug 21
2
0
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
2778
photos
127
followers
130
following
163% complete
590
591
592
593
594
595
596
597
832
493
596
833
494
597
340
341
Tags
weed
,
summertime
,
wildflower
,
erigeron-pusillus
,
southern-horseweed
Sally Ings
ace
They are all fluffy. Makes me want to reach out and touch them
August 15th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely shades of green and seed heads.
August 15th, 2021
