Photo 602
Hasn't looked this good in a long time...
Sometimes, you have to step back and admire your hard work. Th clearing and the trimming on this section are done, but God created the rest. Now His work shows a little better.
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
light
,
fence
,
trees
,
woods
,
shade
,
summertime
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks very good indeed. You have been busy.
August 20th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@wakelys
Thanks, Susan! If I were 10 years younger, it would all have been done weeks ago. LOL!
August 20th, 2021
JackieR
ace
love how the fence lets one tree be the other side of it. Glorious shades of green
August 20th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thank you, Jackie!
August 20th, 2021
