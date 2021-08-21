Previous
Next
Hasn't looked this good in a long time... by marlboromaam
Photo 602

Hasn't looked this good in a long time...

Sometimes, you have to step back and admire your hard work. Th clearing and the trimming on this section are done, but God created the rest. Now His work shows a little better.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
164% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Looks very good indeed. You have been busy.
August 20th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@wakelys Thanks, Susan! If I were 10 years younger, it would all have been done weeks ago. LOL!
August 20th, 2021  
JackieR ace
love how the fence lets one tree be the other side of it. Glorious shades of green
August 20th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thank you, Jackie!
August 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise