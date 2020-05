A new theme for me - Grasses. Never really addressed this one. However, since I have such a variety growing wild in my yard, I'll attempt it. Standing about six inches off the ground, I watched these delicate red stems wave in the breeze as the late afternoon light danced across their bright dry tops. Thanks to @cocobella for reminding me that sometimes, you have to lay down on the ground to get the shot! Just could not make that bokah background happen this time though.