Looking out my kitchen window by marlboromaam
20 / 365

Looking out my kitchen window

Windy and wet today while tropical storm Bertha passed through the area. Craptastic capture! No imagination, no energy and no motivation today. Blah! Taken with my LG.
27th May 2020 27th May 20

marlboromaam

