British Soldiers Lichen by marlboromaam
29 / 365

British Soldiers Lichen

These tiny lichens are known as British Soldiers because of their bright red caps resembling red coats of colonial times.They are stunning and fascinating to read and learn about. They are a marriage between a fungus and an algae.
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

marlboromaam

@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
