Another unidentified specimen
These lovely heads look like they could be in the plantain family, but the leaves at the bottom are too narrow. I submitted the photos to the SC plant ID website and hope they will let me know.
8th June 2020
marlboromaam
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
Tags
unidentified
,
seed-heads
