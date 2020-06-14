Previous
Tea Olive by marlboromaam
38 / 365

Tea Olive

This tall shrub has blooms all over it and the bees and wasps are loving it. The scent is heavenly.
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

marlboromaam

Peter Dulis ace
Never heard of this one? Nice capture
June 14th, 2020  
