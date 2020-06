Another attempt with Wahlenbergia...

The last shot was disappointing. This might be a little better. This little wildflower - also known as Asian Rockwell or Asiatic bellflower, is NOT native.



It is documented growing wild in GA, NC, and SC. Common in the Coastal Plain. Look for it in sandy soils along roadsides and in fields, per Weakley's Flora. Five of these tiny blooms would not cover one thin dime.