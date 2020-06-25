Previous
I played with the rain this morning... by marlboromaam
49 / 365

I played with the rain this morning...

Actually, I sat in the rain with an umbrella - trying to capture crowns. This isn't too awfully bad! I will know what to do next time to do better.
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

marlboromaam

bkb in the city
Nice shot
June 25th, 2020  
