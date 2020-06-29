Sign up
53 / 365
Natural reds...
My album needed some red. No red flowers around here yet, so I went searching for it around the place. Found some baby sweet gum leaves. I thought they were a nice shade of burgundy red. I also played with borders in my editing program.
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
Tags
sweet-gum-leaves
,
burgundy-red
