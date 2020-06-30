Sign up
Rusty old nail...
Decaying old landscape timbers with a rusty old nail driven through them. I thought this might be sort of appropriate for the last day of June. It's been a bad month. Hoping for a better July and August.
30th June 2020
marlboromaam
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
Tags
decay
rot
rusty-old-nail
landscape-timbers
