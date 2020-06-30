Previous
Next
Rusty old nail... by marlboromaam
54 / 365

Rusty old nail...

Decaying old landscape timbers with a rusty old nail driven through them. I thought this might be sort of appropriate for the last day of June. It's been a bad month. Hoping for a better July and August.
30th June 2020 30th Jun 20

marlboromaam

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
14% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise