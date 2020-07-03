Sign up
Pretty bales - all in a row...
They had them all lined up when I went back to get a photo. Was too late to capture them scattered in the field, so I was disappointed. But the little dragonfly was certainly a surprise. No, it's not a helicopter.
3rd July 2020
3rd Jul 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
Tags
field
,
row
,
hay-bales
,
round-bales
