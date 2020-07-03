Previous
Next
Pretty bales - all in a row... by marlboromaam
57 / 365

Pretty bales - all in a row...

They had them all lined up when I went back to get a photo. Was too late to capture them scattered in the field, so I was disappointed. But the little dragonfly was certainly a surprise. No, it's not a helicopter.
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

marlboromaam

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise