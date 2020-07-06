Sign up
60 / 365
There's a pond back there...
Private Property - No Trespassing signs and a fence prevent me from getting any closer. Was a beautiful sight to see on a hot dry day.
6th July 2020
6th Jul 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
Tags
trees
,
lake
,
pond
,
shoreline
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
July 6th, 2020
KV
ace
Lovely glimpse of the pond.
July 6th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@pdulis
Thanks!
July 6th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@kvphoto
Thank you, KV!
July 6th, 2020
