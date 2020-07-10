Previous
Foundation for what? by marlboromaam
64 / 365

Foundation for what?

I thought it a little odd to find this foundation in the back of this field. It's NOT old but it's been there a while. It's round, looks hollow and has steps. Wondered what it would be, what structure would be build on it, in it, or otherwise.
10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

marlboromaam

@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
Photo Details

