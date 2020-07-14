Sign up
Just down the road - around the bend...
I started walking again yesterday morning. There's a tree farm down the road from me. I think the owner lives in this lovely cabin, across the pond.
Will be filling some holes in other albums this week. Only comment if you really want to, but please don't feel like you have to do so. I know everyone's time is valuable.
Tags
green
,
reflection
,
trees
,
pond
,
cabin
