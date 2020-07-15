Previous
Almost as tall as me...
Saw this spike along the roadside on my walk the other day. I think it's Johnson Grass, but I will research it further. However, the bends in the stems are exact. It's non-native from Eurasia. http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1445
marlboromaam

