72 / 365

Old out building at the tree farm...

Needs work! I wonder what they use it for and what they keep in it. This place is a bit of a mystery. There are no signs anywhere on the property advertising it. I can't find any reference to it in an old phone book (yes, I still use one). The owner must use word of mouth advertising to sell to builders - maybe? It's well off any main roads, but I have sometimes seen flatbed trucks leaving with trees. I stopped by one day a few years ago to ask about some trees and get prices... ACK! So expensive, I'd do much better at a regular plant nursery. Still, it's a nice place to shoot!
marlboromaam

