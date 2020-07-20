Previous
Next
Crepe Myrtles... by marlboromaam
74 / 365

Crepe Myrtles...

Have you ever looked up close at one crepe myrtle blossom? Those ruffled petals extend out. Strange bloom. The watermelon reds, whites and pinks are blooming on my little patch now. Purples should start soon. Shot with my LG.
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

marlboromaam

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
20% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
Pretty color... on my list to shoot... thinking of making a composite with a variety of colors.
July 20th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@kvphoto Thanks, KV! A composite would be lovely!
July 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise