74 / 365
Crepe Myrtles...
Have you ever looked up close at one crepe myrtle blossom? Those ruffled petals extend out. Strange bloom. The watermelon reds, whites and pinks are blooming on my little patch now. Purples should start soon. Shot with my LG.
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
marlboromaam
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
777
photos
39
followers
67
following
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
186
71
187
72
73
188
189
74
Tags
flower
,
bloom
,
blossom
,
crepe-myrtle
KV
ace
Pretty color... on my list to shoot... thinking of making a composite with a variety of colors.
July 20th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@kvphoto
Thanks, KV! A composite would be lovely!
July 20th, 2020
