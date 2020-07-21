Previous
Sparkle Berry Trees...
Sparkle Berry Trees...

Since I discovered these trees on the edge of the woods across and down the road, I've loved their curvy, twisted, gnarly limbs. This shot doesn't do them much justice but, will continue to try to capture their unique characteristics.
21st July 2020

marlboromaam

