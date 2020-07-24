Sign up
Tall Redtop Grass...
With a stick bug. Native to the Carolinas and Georgia - the grass. I don't know about the bug.
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1532
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
Tags
wild
,
grasses
,
stick-bug
,
tall-red-top
Santina
ace
I like the semplicity of this shot, the grass as thin as the insect
July 24th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@santina
I didn't see the bug until I brought up the pic on my computer screen - happens a lot! Thank you, Santina!
July 24th, 2020
