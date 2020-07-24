Previous
Tall Redtop Grass... by marlboromaam
78 / 365

Tall Redtop Grass...

With a stick bug. Native to the Carolinas and Georgia - the grass. I don't know about the bug. http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1532
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

marlboromaam

ace
@marlboromaam
Santina ace
I like the semplicity of this shot, the grass as thin as the insect
July 24th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@santina I didn't see the bug until I brought up the pic on my computer screen - happens a lot! Thank you, Santina!
July 24th, 2020  
