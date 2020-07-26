Sign up
White crepe myrtle blossoms...
The morning after the rain. We finally got some rain - almost two inches is what the rain gauge said. Grass was crackling under my feet.
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
Tags
blooms
,
flower
,
blossoms
,
white-crepe-myrtle
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet fav
July 26th, 2020
