Over 120 years old...

This old Victorian house sits right off a highway at the bottom of a hill. It sat derelict and empty for many, many years. A bit of a mystery... In the 60s and 70s, it was rumored to be a house of ill repute. I was told back in the early 80s that the owner, who rented it to the late "madam" would NOT sell or rent it to anyone after her. But who really knows the history of it? During the past 10 years, someone has put on new siding, new roof, installed new windows, and cut down some of the older trees and shrubbery around it. Still, it sits lonely and empty - waiting for someone to bring it back to its original beauty. I do so love the old, used up and forgotten things of this world. It would make a great restaurant or maybe even a clubhouse for the nearby golf course. Yet, if I had the money, I'd move her to a prime location, renovate her to her original glory and move right in! Just look at her lovely lines and curves. =)