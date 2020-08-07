Sign up
Hello there!
Just hanging out here - upside down and about to snack on this fly. All gone in a few minutes! The other day, I noticed several flies crawling on the pokeweed, so it's a good place for a praying mantis to wait for a meal. Some really cool facts about them are here.
https://www.treehugger.com/wondrous-facts-about-praying-mantises-4858807
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
Tags
praying-mantis
,
poke-weed-blossoms
FBailey
ace
Great detail and fascinating link - quite a bit I didn't know about them!
August 7th, 2020
KV
ace
Stunningly sharp and so well composed. Very interesting and somewhat creepy article... very informative. Super fav
August 7th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@fbailey
Thank you very much!
August 7th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@kvphoto
Very kind, KV! Thank you very much!
August 7th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Fav. Nature!
August 7th, 2020
