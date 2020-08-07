Previous
Hello there! by marlboromaam
Just hanging out here - upside down and about to snack on this fly. All gone in a few minutes! The other day, I noticed several flies crawling on the pokeweed, so it's a good place for a praying mantis to wait for a meal. Some really cool facts about them are here. https://www.treehugger.com/wondrous-facts-about-praying-mantises-4858807
marlboromaam

FBailey ace
Great detail and fascinating link - quite a bit I didn't know about them!
August 7th, 2020  
KV ace
Stunningly sharp and so well composed. Very interesting and somewhat creepy article... very informative. Super fav
August 7th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@fbailey Thank you very much!
August 7th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@kvphoto Very kind, KV! Thank you very much!
August 7th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Fav. Nature!
August 7th, 2020  
