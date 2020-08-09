Sign up
Watermelon red crepes...
Needed some bright red in my album this month.
9th August 2020
9th Aug 20
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
My 2nd 365 with eight sad years of nothing in between
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Taken
21st July 2020 4:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
watermelon-red
,
crepe-myrtle-blossoms
KV
ace
Good name for that color.
August 9th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@kvphoto
Thanks, KV!
August 9th, 2020
