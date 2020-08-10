Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
95 / 365
Like a giant spotlight...
Shining sideways in the woods. No beautiful view at sundown on my little patch - just the light dancing in places it doesn't touch during the rest of the day.
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
824
photos
43
followers
83
following
26% complete
View this month »
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
Latest from all albums
92
208
93
16
209
94
210
95
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
My 2nd 365 with eight sad years of nothing in between
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
trees
,
sunset-through-the-woods
Pigeons Farm
ace
I love this composition. The fence pailings and spotlight are perfectly placed against the tall trees. I also really like the lines the tree trunks give this photo and the ones the leaves also provide through the middle.
August 10th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@kgolab
You are very kind! Thank you!
August 10th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close