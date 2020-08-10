Previous
Next
Like a giant spotlight... by marlboromaam
95 / 365

Like a giant spotlight...

Shining sideways in the woods. No beautiful view at sundown on my little patch - just the light dancing in places it doesn't touch during the rest of the day.
10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

marlboromaam

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pigeons Farm ace
I love this composition. The fence pailings and spotlight are perfectly placed against the tall trees. I also really like the lines the tree trunks give this photo and the ones the leaves also provide through the middle.
August 10th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@kgolab You are very kind! Thank you!
August 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise