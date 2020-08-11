Sign up
Intestinal fortitude?
Or the guts of it? Insides of a crepe myrtle blossom spilling forth. My little digital is beginning to give me some trouble. This was shot with my LG.
Taking an idea from
@rhoing
for eight years ago today.
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-08-11
11th August 2020
11th Aug 20
KV
ace
Love all the curls and details... sorry you are having camera trouble.
August 11th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@kvphoto
Thank you, KV! I think I need to find battery replacements. Maybe the old ones aren't charging all the way anymore. The camera is about 10-years old so that may be difficult.
August 11th, 2020
