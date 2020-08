If you've never seen this tiny little wildflower, let me introduce you to St. Andrew's Cross. About the size of a dime, I was delighted to find it growing on a shrubby-type plant behind the fence next to the woods. It's made my top 10 list of favorite wildflowers found on my little patch! Four bright yellow petals make an "X" with a lovely fountain-like spray of stamens and almost orange pollen. http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=723 Eight years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-08-15