Previous
Next
Fancy's camouflage... by marlboromaam
104 / 365

Fancy's camouflage...

She took up residence in the horseweed. A little harder for me to see her in the morning - she blends in so well with the green stems and leaves. Can you spot her?

Eight years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-08-19
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

marlboromaam

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may want them. I started pinning the photos I FAV on Pinterest way back...
28% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise