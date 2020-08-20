Sign up
105 / 365
Gradually...
Things are beginning to look a little better. My patch has had eight years of neglect and I have to take it little by little. Getting old is NOT for sissies!
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may want them. I started pinning the photos I FAV on Pinterest way back...
863
photos
49
followers
87
following
28% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
My 2nd 365 - eight years of ... in between
Camera
LG-H810
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wine
,
grass
,
fence
,
deck
,
shade
,
sunshine
,
cowboy-hat
