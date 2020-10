It's a myth that this plant causes allergies. Its pollen is sticky and carried by insects - unlike ragweed that relies on the wind to carry its pollen. I learned today that there are over 30 different species of goldenrod in South Carolina. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/4DCGI/Show_flowers/1601657891167 A nice local SCETV video here - https://www.scetv.org/stories/home/2017/goldenrod Some great info on the differences between goldenrod and ragweed here - https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/goldenrod-ragweed/