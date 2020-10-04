Previous
Next
Look what came in the mail today! by marlboromaam
7 / 365

Look what came in the mail today!

@dutchothotmailcom My late professor's book came today... I hadn't read all of the preface when I was flooded with memories of some of Professor Frair's class lectures - like the Psychology of Photography and the use of "subliminal seduction" in advertising photography. And, Birthney Ardoin has to be related to Dr. Ardoin, who was the chairman of the communication department when I was there so very long ago. I'm very pleased with it! I ordered a used paperback, but they sent a used hardback (library copy) for the same price. It's in pretty good shape! More than a refresher - full of great information and technical stuff that is NOT in my old notes from class. Going to take one chapter at a time and apply it as I can. =)
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

marlboromaam

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise