After the destruction of Asgard, Thor, Loki, the last Valkyrie - Scrapper 142, Hulk and the surviving Asgardians have made the long journey to earth. Where will they build New Asgard? How many new Valkyrie can Scrapper 142 train in a month? What mischief and tricks will Loki be up to? Who will make Thor's new hammer? It's all inside this issue. Their theme song - best use of a favorite Zeppelin song EVER - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RRpUMUDGXf4 For the Not-For-People mag cover challenge. Ryan's link is here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45381/not-for-people-magazine-cover-challenge Please join the fun!