The final frontier... This is what the image looked like before the title and teasers were added to turn it into a magazine cover. The NOT-FOR-PEOPLE mag cover is here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/my-2nd-365/2021-01-24 and my original moon photo is here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-07-17 I enjoy working with brushes in Photoshop. There are so many and of everything imaginable! This image has 13 layers. Can you pick out my original moon shot?