36 / 365
Space...
The final frontier... This is what the image looked like before the title and teasers were added to turn it into a magazine cover. The NOT-FOR-PEOPLE mag cover is here -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/my-2nd-365/2021-01-24
and my original moon photo is here -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-07-17
I enjoy working with brushes in Photoshop. There are so many and of everything imaginable! This image has 13 layers. Can you pick out my original moon shot?
17th January 2021
17th Jan 21
4
0
Tags
space
,
stars
,
fantasy
,
galaxies
,
sci-fi
,
planets
,
composite
,
science-fiction
,
photoshop-layers
,
photoshop-brushes
Larry Steager
ace
Well done beautiful. So where is the enterprise and Captain Kirk?
July 19th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@larrysphotos
Thank you, Larry! LOL! It was a NOT-FOR-PEOPLE magazine cover for the Continuum from Star Trek. If you can remember Q. He could take human form, but he was NOT people. Q kind could travel through space and time, so no people or signs of people.
July 19th, 2021
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cool!
July 19th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@photographycrazy
LOL! Thanks!
July 19th, 2021
