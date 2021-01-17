Previous
Next
Space... by marlboromaam
36 / 365

Space...

The final frontier... This is what the image looked like before the title and teasers were added to turn it into a magazine cover. The NOT-FOR-PEOPLE mag cover is here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/my-2nd-365/2021-01-24 and my original moon photo is here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-07-17

I enjoy working with brushes in Photoshop. There are so many and of everything imaginable! This image has 13 layers. Can you pick out my original moon shot?
17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
46% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Larry Steager ace
Well done beautiful. So where is the enterprise and Captain Kirk?
July 19th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@larrysphotos Thank you, Larry! LOL! It was a NOT-FOR-PEOPLE magazine cover for the Continuum from Star Trek. If you can remember Q. He could take human form, but he was NOT people. Q kind could travel through space and time, so no people or signs of people.
July 19th, 2021  
PhotoCrazy ace
Cool!
July 19th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@photographycrazy LOL! Thanks!
July 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise