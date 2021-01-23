Another plug for the challenge...

What about a cover for garden gnomes? I've seen some lovely gnomes here in images of gardens. Just going to throw some more ideas out here to feed the imagination. Can you imagine a cover with a coffin for vampires? Just go to a funeral home and shoot an empty coffin or two! There are so many fantasy creatures in legend, lore and myth and so many in fairytales.
What about griffins - half lion and half eagle creatures. I've seen a few of those here too, made of stone of course. What about flying horses or unicorns? There are toys and models that can be used for a cover. What about the Boogie Man? I haven't seen one for witches or warlocks either. Lots of items around the house could make apothecary items. There's sorceresses and wizards... wonderful gargoyles... What about hobbits and elves?
There are creatures in Norse mythology! Creatures in Greek mythology! Creatures in nearly every book ever written by Stephen King! Can you imagine a fashion magazine for fairies? Look at everything in your garden they could wear and turn it into a fashion show!
If you have a real magazine lying around the house, take their teasers on the cover and turn them into teasers for your cover! Example of a real teaser on the cover of one of my crochet magazines - Learn to speak crochet language. So if I'm creating a cover for elves... Learn to speak in the unicorn language. Just food for thought.
Would be so cool to see a gossip magazine cover for mermaids. I can visualize one named Fish Tales!
Just have fun with it and let the imagination fly!
