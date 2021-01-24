Sign up
Impulse power only Mr. Chekov...
For the trekkies
@larrysphotos
and
@kvphoto
. NCC-1701 There ya go! =)
24th January 2021
24th Jan 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
2670
photos
124
followers
128
following
46% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Album
365 Challenges
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Taken
10th July 2012 8:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
space
,
galaxies
,
planets
,
composite
,
star-trek
,
trekkie
,
ncc-1701
,
uss-enterprise
Larry Steager
ace
Thank you!
July 20th, 2021
Lin
ace
Cool
July 20th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@larrysphotos
You are most welcome, Larry. =)
July 20th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@linnypinny
Thank you, Lin!
July 20th, 2021
Leave a Comment
