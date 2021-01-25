Previous
Love is here where I live... by marlboromaam
Love is here where I live...

By Everything but the Girl - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8_syxSZJ4TE

Smooth jazz, warm light, serenity for the moment. I think this out-of-focus technique delves into the psychology in photography - conveying a mood or a feeling to the viewer is pretty apparent in some of these images I've seen. But how far do you go with the lack of focus? I guess that's up to the camera operator.

Shot last night. Rained yesterday and we had a thunder storm this morning. Temps expected to reach 73 degrees this afternoon with more thunder storms expected today and more rain tomorrow. Then another cold front will move in with much cooler temps and sunshine. Typical South Carolina weather. Nothing new here.
marlboromaam (Mags)

JackieR ace
Aaahh so that's how it is to be done!! Brilliant
January 26th, 2021  
