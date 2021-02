Does taking a blurry photo of an old 2014 photo on your computer screen count? LOL! It was the only way I was going to get any spindly people. I pulled up some 2014 photos of my last trip to North Myrtle Beach and shot them again today with blur. I needed to see some sunshine and listen to some beach music anyway. Nothing like a little east coast beach music to put you in the mood for summertime. =) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z7r2TysVKqg