Sunlight dancing on the shrubbery in the breeze...

I've been asked more than once how I do this. I set my camera on macro mode with an aperture of 4.8 or lower. From a distance of 30 to 50 feet, I zoom in on the light I want to shoot. That's how I do it with my cheap little Kodak digital camera. For those of you with wonderful and expensive cameras and lens, I'm sure you can do it too and much better than me or my little camera.