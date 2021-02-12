Sign up
Blast from the past...
February 12 & 13, 2010, we got a blanket of snow! The weather report said we'd get four to six inches... I think we got a little more than that in places.
12th February 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
february
,
2010
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Had no idea you get that much snow over there. beautiful capture from the past.
February 13th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
Thank you, Esther! It has been a few years since I've seen this much snow. We don't get it often, but I remember a few big snows here when I was little.
February 13th, 2021
