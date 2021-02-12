Previous
Next
Blast from the past... by marlboromaam
56 / 365

Blast from the past...

February 12 & 13, 2010, we got a blanket of snow! The weather report said we'd get four to six inches... I think we got a little more than that in places.
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Had no idea you get that much snow over there. beautiful capture from the past.
February 13th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@dutchothotmailcom Thank you, Esther! It has been a few years since I've seen this much snow. We don't get it often, but I remember a few big snows here when I was little.
February 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise