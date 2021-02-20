Previous
Next
It's mating season 2... by marlboromaam
64 / 365

It's mating season 2...

Just a few more shots in this series to upload to this album. First shot here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/my-2nd-365/2021-02-19

You can read about them here - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scaphiopus_holbrookii

Hear their song here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KkeJkxAMbeI
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
17% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kate ace
Caught in the act!
February 19th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@k9photo LOL! These frogs were very busy. I guess if we lived most of our life underground in a hibernating state, we'd be busy when we crawled out of our hole too.
February 19th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
What an action shot :) Spooky eyes, you comments are funny.
February 19th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@dutchothotmailcom Ha ha! Thank you, Esther!
February 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise