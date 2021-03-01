Sign up
Abstract...
I've seen some of you do some really beautiful and delightful abstracts - much better than anything I can do. Please post some more and tag them abstract-51. The new challenge began as of 3/6 and will run to 4/6.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44765/abstract-51-let-s-do-this
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
water
,
abstract
,
movement
,
birdbath
,
challenge
