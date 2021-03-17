Sign up
Spiky...
No need to comment - backfilling a few holes in March for this album.
Shot in black and white. For the black and white minimal challenge.
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
b&w
black-and-white
black&white
pine-cone
minimal-17
